ratiopharm Ulm-Germani Brescia 88-76
a breve il report completo della partita...
- Ulm: Landers 3, Caupain 8, Petrucelli 13, Holman 2, Osetkowski 32; Guenther 12, Wilkins 2, Obst 8, Heckmann 6, Krause 2. N.e.: Bretzel, Krimmer. All.: Lakovic.
- Brescia: Chery 15, Bortolani 12, Moss 7, Cline 11, Burns 8; Vitali 4, Parrillo 3, Ristic 6, Sacchetti 10, Ancellotti. N.e.: Bertini. All.: Esposito.
