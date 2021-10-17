AX Armani Exchange Milano - Umana Reyer Venezia 93-68

MEDIOLANUM FORUM DI ASSAGO (MI) - a breve il report completo della partita...
  • Milano: Delaney 14, Shields 14, Ricci 8, Melli 8, Hines 6; Biligha 6, Hall 9, Rodriguez 2, Mitoglou 18, Datome, Rapetti, Leoni. All.: Messina.
  • Venezia: Phillip 8, Tonut 11, Charalampopoulos 3, Brooks 2, Watt 7; Daye 11, Sanders 14, Echodas, Mazzola 6, Cerella, De Nicolao 6. N.e.: Vitali. All.: De Raffaele.
