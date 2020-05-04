Coppa del Mondo, il calendario della nuova stagione: il via a Kontiolahti, Anterselva a fine gennaio

Wierer
La Federazione Internazionale di Biathlon (IBU) ha svelato il calendario provvisorio del 2020/21. Si parte in Finlandia a fine novembre e si chiude a Oslo. I Mondiali si terranno a Pokljuka (Slovenia) dal 10 al 21 febbraio.
Undici tappe e settanta gare complessive: la Federazione Internazionale di Biathlon (IBU) ha reso noto il calendario provvisorio della prossima stagione. Si partirà sabato 28 novembre da Kontiolahti (Finlandia) e si chiuderà a Oslo (Norvegia) domenica 21 marzo. Saranno 26 le gare individuali maschili e altrettante quelle femminili, mentre sono previste 18 prove a squadre. Si torna a gareggiare fuori dall'Europa, con l'appuntamento di Pechino nell'ultimo weekend di febbraio. La tappa di Anterselva si terrà dal 21 al 24 gennaio. I Mondiali, di stanza a Pokljuka (Slovenia), si disputeranno dal 10 al 21 febbraio. Chi succederà nell'albo d'oro a Johannes Boe e Dorothea Wierer?
Il calendario completo
- 28/11/20 - Individuale maschile e femminile Kontiolahti (Fin) - ore 11.00 e 14.20
- 29/11/20 - Sprint maschile e femminile Kontiolahti (Fin) - ore 10.30 e 13.30
- 03/12/20 - Sprint maschile e femminile Ostersund (Swe) - ore 13.30 e 16.30
- 05/12/20 - Inseguimento maschile e staffetta femminile Oestersund (Swe) - ore 13.20 e 15.15
- 06/12/20 - Staffetta maschile e inseguimento femminile Oestersund (Swe) - ore 12.45 e 15.45
- 11/12/20 - Sprint femminile e maschile Hochfilzen (Aut) - ore 11.30 e 14.20
- 12/12/20 - Staffetta femminile e inseguimento maschile Hochfilzen (Aut) - ore 11.45 e 14.45
- 13/12/20 - Inseguimento femminile e staffetta maschile Hochfilzen (Aut) - ore 11.45 e 14.00
- 17/12/20 - Sprint maschile Annecy-Le Grand Bornand (Fra) - ore 14.15
- 18/12/20 - Sprint femminile Annecy-Le Grand Bornand (Fra) - ore 14.15
- 19/12/20 - Inseguimento maschile e femminile Annecy-Le Grand Bornand (Fra) - ore 13.00 e 15.00
- 20/12/20 - Mass start maschile e femminile Annecy-Le Grand Bornand (Fra) - ore 12.00 e 14.15
- 07/01/21 - Sprint femminile Oberhof (Ger) - ore 14.15
- 08/01/21 - Sprint maschile Oberhof (Ger) - ore 14.15
- 09/01/21 - Inseguimento femminile e maschile Oberhof (Ger) - ore 12.45 e 14.45
- 10/01/21 - Staffetta mista e staffetta singola mista Oberhof (Ger) - ore 11.30 e 14.40
- 13/01/21 - Sprint maschile Ruhpolding (Ger) - ore 14.30
- 14/01/21 - Sprint femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) - ore 14.30
- 15/01/21 - Staffetta maschile Ruhpolding (Ger) - ore 14.30
- 16/01/21 - Staffetta femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) - ore 14.45
- 17/01/21 - Mass start maschile e femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) - ore 12.30 e 15.00
- 21/01/21 - Individuale femminile Anterselva (Ita) - ore 14.15
- 22/01/21 - Individuale maschile Anterselva (Ita) - ore 13.15
- 23/01/21 - Mass start femminile e staffetta maschile Anterselva (Ita) - ore 13.10 e 15.05
- 24/01/21 - Staffetta femminile e mass start maschile Anterselva (Ita) - ore 12.00 e 14.45
- 10/02/21 - MONDIALI - Staffetta mista Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 15.00
- 12/02/21 - MONDIALI - Sprint maschile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 14.30
- 13/02/21 - MONDIALI - Sprint femminile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 14.30
- 14/02/21 - MONDIALI - Inseguimento maschile e femminile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 13.15 e 15.30
- 16/02/21 - MONDIALI - Individuale femminile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 12.05
- 17/02/21 - MONDIALI - Individuale maschile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 14.30
- 18/02/21 - MONDIALI - Staffetta singola mista Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 15.15
- 20/02/21 - MONDIALI - Staffetta femminile e maschile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 11.45 e 15.00
- 21/02/21 - MONDIALI - Mass start femminile e maschile Pokljuka (Slo) - ore 12.30 e 15.15
- 26/02/21 - Staffetta femminile Pechino (Chn) - ore 09.15
- 27/02/21 - Staffetta maschile Pechino (Chn) - ore 09.15
- 28/02/21 - Sprint femminile e maschile Pechino (Chn) - ore 06.35 e 09.30
- 01/03/21 - Inseguimento femminile e maschile Pechino (Chn) - ore 09.15 e 11.15
- 11/03/21 - Sprint maschile Nove Mesto (Cze) - ore 17.30
- 12/03/21 - Sprint femminile Nove Mesto (Cze) - ore 17.30
- 13/03/21 - Inseguimento maschile e femminile Nove Mesto (Cze) - ore 14.45 e 17.15
- Dom. 14/03/21 - Staffetta mista e staffetta singola mista Nove Mesto (Cze) - ore 10.25 e 13.45
- 18/03/21 - Supersprint femminile e maschile Oslo (Nor) - ore 12.15 e 15.15
- 20/03/21 - Sprint femminile e maschile Oslo (Nor) - ore 12.15 e 15.15
- 21/03/21 - Mass start femminile e maschile Oslo (Nor) - ore 13.00 e 15.30
