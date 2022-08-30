Calcio

Calciomercato - Akanji, bye bye Inter: va al Manchester City. Sampdoria: colpo Winks dal Tottenham

CALCIOMERCATO - L'Inter perde un altro obiettivo di mercato per la retroguardia: Manuel Akanji diretto dal Borussia Dortmund al Manchester City per 17,5 milioni. E il Bayer Leverkusen formalizza una super offerta per Robin Gosens. I blucerchiati ufficializzano Harry Winks dal Tottenham per la mediana. Juventus: arriva Paredes lo diche anche Christophe Galtier, tecnico del PSG.

00:00:54, un' ora fa