La Premier League ha annunciato oggi il calendario delle prime tre giornate fino al 2 luglio: ben 92 incontri spalmati in 16 giorni. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League sarà mercoledì 17 giugno la sfida Aston Villa-Sheffield United alle 19:00, alle 21.15 toccherà a City-Arsenal. Domenica 21 giugno alle 20:00, l'Everton di Klopp sfiderà Ancelotti, giovedì il 2 luglio City-Liverpool.

Una scorpacciata di calcio in tv, non solo in Italia e in Spagna ma anche in Inghilterra. La Premier League ha ufficializzato quest’oggi gli orari delle prime tre giornate della stagione che saranno spalmate in appena 16 giorni. Dal 17 giugno al 2 luglio praticamente solo giovedì 18 e venerdì 26 nessuna formazione di Premier League sarà disimpegnata in un match di campo. Tutti gli altri giorni invece ci sarà almeno una partita da vedere. Un bel tour de force attende insomma i vari Aguero, Salah e tutte le altre star della massima serie inglese. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League saranno i recuperi Aston Villa-Sheffield United (ore 19:00) e Manchester City-Arsenal (ore 21.15).Tutte le partite saranno a porte chiuse e trasmesse ovviamente in tv.

Premier League Premier League: in attesa del calendario, sono approvate le 5 sostituzioni a partita DA UN GIORNO

Il calendario delle prime tre giornate

Mercoledì 17 giugno

19:00 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

21:15 Manchester City vs Arsenal

Venerdì 19 giugno

19:00 Norwich City vs Southampton

21:15 Tottenham vs Manchester United

Sabato 20 giugno

13:30 Watford vs Leicester

16:00 Brighton vs Arsenal

18:30 West Ham vs Wolverhampton

20:45 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Domenica 21 giugno

15:00 Newcastle vs Sheffield United

17:15 Aston Villa vs Chelsea

20:00 Everton vs Liverpool

Lunedì 22 giugno

21:00 Manchester City vs Burnley

Martedì 23 giugno

19:00 Leicester vs Brighton

21:15 Tottenham vs West Ham

Mercoledì 24 giugno

19:00 Manchester United vs Sheffield United

19:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa

19:00 Norwich vs Everton

19:00 Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth

21:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Giovedì 25 giugno

19:00 Burnley vs Watford

19:00 Southampton vs Arsenal

21:15 Chelsea vs Manchester City

Sabato 27 giugno

13:30 Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton

Domenica 28 giugno

17:30 Watford v Southampton

Lunedì 29 giugno

21:00 Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Martedì 30 giugno

21:15 Brighton vs Manchester United

Mercoledì 1° luglio

19:00 Arsenal vs Norwich

19:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle

19:00 Everton vs Leicester

21:15 West Ham vs Chelsea

Giovedì 2 luglio

19:00 Sheffield United vs Tottenham

21:15 Manchester City vs Liverpool

Play Icon WATCH Klopp: "Nessun rimpianto, sono stati due anni e mezzo di festa in Champions: ora testa alla Premier" 00:00:42

Premier League La Premier League in Diretta TV e Live Streaming: date, orari e nuovo calendario di tutti i match DA 21 ORE