La Premier League ha annunciato oggi il calendario delle prime tre giornate fino al 2 luglio: ben 92 incontri spalmati in 16 giorni. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League sarà mercoledì 17 giugno la sfida Aston Villa-Sheffield United alle 19:00, alle 21.15 toccherà a City-Arsenal. Domenica 21 giugno alle 20:00, l'Everton di Klopp sfiderà Ancelotti, giovedì il 2 luglio City-Liverpool.
Una scorpacciata di calcio in tv, non solo in Italia e in Spagna ma anche in Inghilterra. La Premier League ha ufficializzato quest’oggi gli orari delle prime tre giornate della stagione che saranno spalmate in appena 16 giorni. Dal 17 giugno al 2 luglio praticamente solo giovedì 18 e venerdì 26 nessuna formazione di Premier League sarà disimpegnata in un match di campo. Tutti gli altri giorni invece ci sarà almeno una partita da vedere. Un bel tour de force attende insomma i vari Aguero, Salah e tutte le altre star della massima serie inglese. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League saranno i recuperi Aston Villa-Sheffield United (ore 19:00) e Manchester City-Arsenal (ore 21.15).Tutte le partite saranno a porte chiuse e trasmesse ovviamente in tv.
Il calendario delle prime tre giornate
Mercoledì 17 giugno
19:00 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
21:15 Manchester City vs Arsenal
Venerdì 19 giugno
19:00 Norwich City vs Southampton
21:15 Tottenham vs Manchester United
Sabato 20 giugno
13:30 Watford vs Leicester
16:00 Brighton vs Arsenal
18:30 West Ham vs Wolverhampton
20:45 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Domenica 21 giugno
15:00 Newcastle vs Sheffield United
17:15 Aston Villa vs Chelsea
20:00 Everton vs Liverpool
Lunedì 22 giugno
21:00 Manchester City vs Burnley
Martedì 23 giugno
19:00 Leicester vs Brighton
21:15 Tottenham vs West Ham
Mercoledì 24 giugno
19:00 Manchester United vs Sheffield United
19:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa
19:00 Norwich vs Everton
19:00 Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth
21:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Giovedì 25 giugno
19:00 Burnley vs Watford
19:00 Southampton vs Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea vs Manchester City
Sabato 27 giugno
13:30 Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton
Domenica 28 giugno
17:30 Watford v Southampton
Lunedì 29 giugno
21:00 Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Martedì 30 giugno
21:15 Brighton vs Manchester United
Mercoledì 1° luglio
19:00 Arsenal vs Norwich
19:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle
19:00 Everton vs Leicester
21:15 West Ham vs Chelsea
Giovedì 2 luglio
19:00 Sheffield United vs Tottenham
21:15 Manchester City vs Liverpool
