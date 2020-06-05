Calcio
Premier League

Premier League: date, orari e calendario dei primi 3 turni. 92 match in 16 giorni fino al 2 luglio!

Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Jurgen Klopp

Credit Foto Getty Images

DaEurosport
da 37 minuti | Aggiornato da 2 minuti

La Premier League ha annunciato oggi il calendario delle prime tre giornate fino al 2 luglio: ben 92 incontri spalmati in 16 giorni. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League sarà mercoledì 17 giugno la sfida Aston Villa-Sheffield United alle 19:00, alle 21.15 toccherà a City-Arsenal. Domenica 21 giugno alle 20:00, l'Everton di Klopp sfiderà Ancelotti, giovedì il 2 luglio City-Liverpool.

Una scorpacciata di calcio in tv, non solo in Italia e in Spagna ma anche in Inghilterra. La Premier League ha ufficializzato quest’oggi gli orari delle prime tre giornate della stagione che saranno spalmate in appena 16 giorni. Dal 17 giugno al 2 luglio praticamente solo giovedì 18 e venerdì 26 nessuna formazione di Premier League sarà disimpegnata in un match di campo. Tutti gli altri giorni invece ci sarà almeno una partita da vedere. Un bel tour de force attende insomma i vari Aguero, Salah e tutte le altre star della massima serie inglese. A tenere a battesimo la Premier League saranno i recuperi Aston Villa-Sheffield United (ore 19:00) e Manchester City-Arsenal (ore 21.15).Tutte le partite saranno a porte chiuse e trasmesse ovviamente in tv.

Premier League

Premier League: in attesa del calendario, sono approvate le 5 sostituzioni a partita

DA UN GIORNO

Il calendario delle prime tre giornate

Mercoledì 17 giugno

19:00 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

21:15 Manchester City vs Arsenal

Venerdì 19 giugno

19:00 Norwich City vs Southampton

21:15 Tottenham vs Manchester United

Sabato 20 giugno

13:30 Watford vs Leicester

16:00 Brighton vs Arsenal

18:30 West Ham vs Wolverhampton

20:45 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Domenica 21 giugno

15:00 Newcastle vs Sheffield United

17:15 Aston Villa vs Chelsea

20:00 Everton vs Liverpool

Lunedì 22 giugno

21:00 Manchester City vs Burnley

Martedì 23 giugno

19:00 Leicester vs Brighton

21:15 Tottenham vs West Ham

Mercoledì 24 giugno

19:00 Manchester United vs Sheffield United

19:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa

19:00 Norwich vs Everton

19:00 Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth

21:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Giovedì 25 giugno

19:00 Burnley vs Watford

19:00 Southampton vs Arsenal

21:15 Chelsea vs Manchester City

Sabato 27 giugno

13:30 Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton

Domenica 28 giugno

17:30 Watford v Southampton

Lunedì 29 giugno

21:00 Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Martedì 30 giugno

21:15 Brighton vs Manchester United

Mercoledì 1° luglio

19:00 Arsenal vs Norwich

19:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle

19:00 Everton vs Leicester

21:15 West Ham vs Chelsea

Giovedì 2 luglio

19:00 Sheffield United vs Tottenham

21:15 Manchester City vs Liverpool

Play Icon
WATCH

Klopp: "Nessun rimpianto, sono stati due anni e mezzo di festa in Champions: ora testa alla Premier"

00:00:42

Premier League

La Premier League in Diretta TV e Live Streaming: date, orari e nuovo calendario di tutti i match

DA 21 ORE
Premier League

Premier League: in attesa del calendario, sono approvate le 5 sostituzioni a partita

DA UN GIORNO
Contenuti correlati
CalcioPremier League
Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Ultime notizie

Serie A

Gravina, pugno duro contro i "furbetti" del protocollo: chi sgarra viene escluso dal campionato

DA 31 MINUTI
SuperLiga

Benfica shock, assalto al pullman: Weigl e Zivkovic finiscono in ospedale

DA UN' ORA
Liga

Ufficiale, la Liga ripartirà a porte chiuse: "La pandemia non è scomparsa"

DA UN' ORA
Ligue 1

Lione ed Amiens fanno ricorso per la ripresa della Ligue 1 2020

DA 3 ORE

Nuovi video

Play Icon
Serie A

Dalla "giungla" al "mollo", le più divertenti conferenze stampa di Alberto Malesani

00:03:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Calcio

Porto, “Super Doc”dietro la maglia al posto dei nomi nella sconfitta per 2-1 contro il Famalicao

00:01:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Serie A

Mascherina e occhiali da sole: Ibrahimovic è tornato a Milano, fra oggi e giovedì gli esami

00:00:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Serie A

Quella volta che Di Biagio convinse Vieri a scappare dal ritiro dell'Inter e Cuper si infuriò

00:01:10
Play Icon

Più letti

Play Icon
Tennis

Federer, il passante di rovescio è una meraviglia: Djokovic ko nella semifinale 2011

03/06/2020 A 08:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Il miglior Federer di sempre sul rosso: rivivi la semifinale 2011 contro Djokovic in 180 secondi

03/06/2020 A 08:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Martina Hingis serve due volte dal basso e viene fischiata, Steffi Graf vince il Roland Garros 1999

01/06/2020 A 08:32
Play Icon
Tennis

Coronavirus, la teoria di Safin: "Vogliono impiantarci microchip, Bill Gates sapeva tutto"

20/04/2020 A 07:53
Serie A

È giallo Higuain: l'attaccante della Juventus vuole restare in Argentina

18/04/2020 A 16:45
Calcio

Cristiano Ronaldo lancia la "Living Room Cup": chi fa più addominali del portoghese in 45 secondi?

05/04/2020 A 20:50
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

21 anni fa, l'impresa di Marco Pantani a Oropa: la grande rimonta dopo il salto di catena

30/05/2020 A 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Pugilato

Tyson, dall’obesità al ritorno sul ring a 53 anni: l’ennesima vita di Iron Mike

27/05/2020 A 19:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Calcio

L'Effetto Magnus: quando Roberto Carlos batté le leggi della fisica con un calcio di punizione

10/04/2020 A 06:10
Play Icon
Australian Open

L'Italia piazza un'altra pedina al terzo turno! Camila Giorgi liquida la Kuznetsova in due set

23/01/2020 A 09:32
Tennis

Dimitrov brilla nell'outfit; Shapovalov schiuma di rabbia ed esce con Fucsovics

20/01/2020 A 09:35
Liga

Assist di tacco di Vidal e gol di Messi: il primo Barcellona di Quique Setien è uno spettacolo

19/01/2020 A 22:50
Mostra più

In Diretta (2)

Articolo precedenteLa Premier League in Diretta TV e Live Streaming: date, orari e nuovo calendario di tutti i match
Prossimo articoloGravina, pugno duro contro i "furbetti" del protocollo: chi sgarra viene escluso dal campionato