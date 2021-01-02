Dopo un dicembre nero, il Tottenham di José Mourinho si rilancia sconfiggendo 3-0 il Leeds United di Bielsa con le reti di Kane (su rigore) Son (la centesima coi londinesi) e Alderweireld. Gara chiusa dopo 50' e Spurs a 29 punti, momentaneamente al terzo posto di graduatoria, insieme a Leicester City ed Everton. I Whites delle Midlands restano invece a centro classifica a quota 23.
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 02, 2021 in London, England.
Credit Foto Getty Images
Il tabellino
TOTTENHAM-LEEDS 3-0
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Winks (76' Sissoko), Højbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele (78' Lucas Moura), Son; Kane (87' Carlos Vinicius). All.: Mourinho.
Leeds United (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski (64' Shackleton); Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo (65' Pablo Hernandez), Klich, Harrison (61' Poveda); Bamford. All.: Bielsa.
Arbitro: David Coote di Nottingham.
Gol: 29' rig. Kane (T), 43' Son (T), 50' Alderweireld (T).
Assist: Kane (T, 2-0), Son (T, 3-0).
Note - Recupero: 1+3. Espulso: 92' Doherty (T) per doppia ammonizione. Ammoniti: Winks, Højbjerg, Phillips.
Tottenham Hotspur gegen Leeds United
La cronaca della partita in 12 momenti chiave
4' - IL LEEDS CI PROVA CON ALIOSKI! Grande inserimento in area e mancino diretto al primo palo da parte del macedone: palla sull'esterno della rete.
10' - KLICH DA DUE PASSI! Altra azione in verticale del Leeds con Harrison: poi il numero 43 degli ospiti, su pressione di DIer, conclude alto.
17' - KANE! Sinistro potente su palla persa da Son: palla alta di pochissimo!
22' - BAMFORD DI TESTA! L'attaccante del Leeds passa in mezzo a Dier e Alderweireld sul cros di Raphinha: palla alta!
29' - GOL DEL TOTTENHAM SU RIGORE CON KANE! Trasformazione centrale, che spiazza Meslier. Il portiere del Leeds aveva impostato malissimo coi piedi l'azione, proseguita poi con lo sgambetto di Alioski su Bergwijn appena dentro l'area: 1-0 Spurs!
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their team's first goal from the penalty spot past Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 02, 2021 in London,
35' - DAVIES IN MEZZO PER BERGWIJN! Un rigore in movimento: l'olandese, però, colpisce male concludendo alto.
43' - GOL DEL TOTTENHAM CON SON! Stupenda giocata di Kane, che dribbla Struijk e mette al centro per il taglio del sudcoreano, che brucia Dallas e insacca alle spalle di Meslier la sua centesima rete con gli Spurs: 2-0!
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 02, 2021 in London, England.
50' - GOL DEL TOTTENHAM CON ALDERWEIRELD! Corner di Son e colpo di testa del difensore belga: il portiere francese dei Whites para ma si trascina il pallone oltre la linea!
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Son Heung-Min of after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 02, 2021 in London, E
57' - NDOMBELE LANCIA SON A TU PER TU CON MESLIER! Eccesso di generosità da parte del sudcoreano, che al posto di tirare premia l'inserimento al centro di Højbjerg, anticipato tuttavia dalla difesa del Leeds.
62' - BERGWIJN ENTRA IN AREA E LIBERA UN DESTRO RAVVICINATO POTENTISSIMO! Bella risposta in uscita, questa volta, da parte di Meslier!
67' - KANE! Potente destro sull'angolo del portiere dopo il filtrante di Ndombele: Meslier mette la manona e sventa la minaccia del centravanti degli Spurs!
73' - ENTATIVO DI PRODEZZA DI KANE! Il centravanti della nazionale inglese, vedendo Meslier fuori dai pali, lascia andare il destro dalla propria metà campo: il pallone rimbalza sull'esterno alto della rete!
Il migliore
Kane. Insieme a Son, il migliore per distacco: gol, geometrie, assist. Anche un gol sfiorato da metà campo. Strepitoso.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Il peggiore
Rodrigo. Piantato a terra. L'ex Valencia combina pochissimo nel reparto avanzato del Leeds.
