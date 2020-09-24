Le probabili formazioni
BAYERN MONACO (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnaby; Lewandowski. All. Flick
SIVIGLIA (4-2-3-1): Bono; Jesus Navas, Koundé, D. Carlos, Escudero; Rakitic, Fernando; Jordan, Suso, Ocampos; De Jong. All. Lopetegui
Arbitro: Anthony Taylor (INGHILTERRA)
