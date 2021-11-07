Ciclismo su Pista

Ciclismo su pista, Track Champions League, Vece, Lavreysen, Strong: il film del day 1 della Champions! Uno spettacollo

UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS - Lavreysen, Hinze, Mitchell, nella Velocità abbiamo visto tutti i migliori ma anche le sorprese Iakovlev e Miriam Vece, arrivata in finale nel Keirin. Nel campo Endurance, beh lì c'è stato il dominio di Corbin Strong, ma anche la Archibald non ha scherzato. Ecco tutto il meglio della trasferta di Maiorca vissuta in esclusiva su Eurosport Player e Discovery+.

00:04:04, 3 ore fa