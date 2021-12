MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Nexthash after crossing the finish lineduring the 102nd Milano-Torino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino - Superga 669m / #MilanoTorino / on October 06, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (P

Credit Foto Getty Images