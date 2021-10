ROUBAIX, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers covered in mud competes through cobblestones sector during the 118th Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Men's Eilte a 257,7km race from Compiègne to Roubaix / #ParisRoubaix / on October 03,

Credit Foto Getty Images