SAN LUCA, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates and Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team attack during the 105th Giro dell'Emilia 2022 a 198,7km one day race from Carpi to San Luca 267m on October 01, 2022 in San Luca

Credit Foto Getty Images