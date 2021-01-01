La stagione 2021 del FIA European Rally Championship si svolgerà da marzo ad ottobre: ecco gli otto weekend previsti.
Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portogallo, terra), 12-14 marzo 2021
55th Azores Rallye (terra), 25-27 marzo 2021
Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 6-8 maggio 2021 J
77th Rally Poland (terra), 18-20 maggio 2021 J
Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 1-3 luglio 2021 J
Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia, asfalto), 23-25 luglio 2021 J
50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 27-29 agosto 2021 J
Rally Hungary (asfalto), 22-24 ottobre 2021
J = Gara per ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior
