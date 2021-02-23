Ci si può registrare suhttps://registrations.fia.com/rallyalle tre categorie - ERC1, ERC2 ed ERC3 . e agli otto eventi di quest'anno.



Per chi vuole prendere parte a FIA ERC Junior Championship e FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, si può procedere seguendo queste indicazioni:https://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-2021/.



Chi si iscrive al Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT** può cliccare qui:https://cliotrophy.toksport.com



Le iscrizioni per l'Abarth Rally Cup** possono essere effettuate tramire il sitowww.abarth.com.



Il calendario 2021 prevede quattro gare su asfalto e quattro su terra



Round 1: 55th Azores Rallye (terra), 6-8 maggio, 2021 C

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (terra), 18-20 giugno, 2021 J, A, C

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 1-3 luglio, 2021 J, A

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia, asfalto), 23-25 luglio, 2021 J, A, C

Round 5: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 27-29 agosto, 2021 J, A, C

Round 6: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portogallo, terra), 24-26 settembre, 2021

Round 7: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 22-24 ottobre, 2021 J, A, C

Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 18-20 novembre, 2021 J, A



Legenda

J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior

A = Abarth Rally Cup

C = Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT



Tutte le informazioni sul campionato le potete trovare sul sito ufficiale del FIA European Rally Championship,www.fiaerc.it.



**Soggetto ad approvazione del Consiglio Mondiale FIA