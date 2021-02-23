Le iscrizioni al FIA European Rally Championship 2021 sono ufficialmente aperte tramite la piattaforma online.
Ci si può registrare suhttps://registrations.fia.com/rallyalle tre categorie - ERC1, ERC2 ed ERC3 . e agli otto eventi di quest'anno.
Per chi vuole prendere parte a FIA ERC Junior Championship e FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, si può procedere seguendo queste indicazioni:https://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-2021/.
Chi si iscrive al Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT** può cliccare qui:https://cliotrophy.toksport.com
Le iscrizioni per l'Abarth Rally Cup** possono essere effettuate tramire il sitowww.abarth.com.
Il calendario 2021 prevede quattro gare su asfalto e quattro su terra
Round 1: 55th Azores Rallye (terra), 6-8 maggio, 2021 C
Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (terra), 18-20 giugno, 2021 J, A, C
Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 1-3 luglio, 2021 J, A
Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia, asfalto), 23-25 luglio, 2021 J, A, C
Round 5: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 27-29 agosto, 2021 J, A, C
Round 6: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portogallo, terra), 24-26 settembre, 2021
Round 7: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 22-24 ottobre, 2021 J, A, C
Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 18-20 novembre, 2021 J, A
Legenda
J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior
A = Abarth Rally Cup
C = Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT
Tutte le informazioni sul campionato le potete trovare sul sito ufficiale del FIA European Rally Championship,www.fiaerc.it.
**Soggetto ad approvazione del Consiglio Mondiale FIA
The post Aperte le iscrizioni alla stagione 2021 del FIA ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.