Approvato il nuovo calendario ERC 2020

Il calendario 2020 del FIA European Rally Championship è stato approvato dal Consiglio Mondiale FIA, riunitosi oggi in videoconferenza.
Ecco come cambia la lista degli eventi dopo la pandemia di COVID-19.
Round 1: Rally di Roma Capitale (asfalto), 24-26 luglio J / A
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 14-16 agosto J / A
Round 3: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 28-30 agosto J / A
Round 4: Azores Rallye (terra), 17-19 settembre J
Round 5: Cyprus Rally (terra), 16-18 ottobre
Round 6: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 6-8 novembre A
Round 7: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 26-28 novembre J / A
Legenda:
J = ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior
A = Abarth Rally Cup
Tutti gli eventi includono anche le classifiche di FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship per i Teams.
Hlousek dall’ERC a co-pilota ufficiale
