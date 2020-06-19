ERC

Approvato il nuovo calendario ERC 2020

Credit Foto ERC

Il calendario 2020 del FIA European Rally Championship è stato approvato dal Consiglio Mondiale FIA, riunitosi oggi in videoconferenza.

Ecco come cambia la lista degli eventi dopo la pandemia di COVID-19.

Round 1: Rally di Roma Capitale (asfalto), 24-26 luglio J / A

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 14-16 agosto J / A

Round 3: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 28-30 agosto J / A

Round 4: Azores Rallye (terra), 17-19 settembre J

Round 5: Cyprus Rally (terra), 16-18 ottobre

Round 6: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 6-8 novembre A

Round 7: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 26-28 novembre J / A

Legenda:
J = ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior
A = Abarth Rally Cup

Tutti gli eventi includono anche le classifiche di FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship per i Teams.

ERC

The post Approvato il nuovo calendario ERC 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
