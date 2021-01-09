Craig Breen dopo il 2020 nel FIA European Rally Championship in questo weekend sarà in azione sul ghiaccio.
L'irlandese, che ha corso nell'ERC con la Hyundai i20 R5 del Team MRF Tyres, debutterà nell'Ice Challenge, serie italiana simile al Trophée Andros, nel round di Livigno.
Breen, che sarà nella categoria Side by Side, troverà anche altri colleghi dell'ERC, come Alberto Battistolli, Andrea Crugnola, Tamara Molinaro e Rachele Somaschini.
Foto: Icechallenge.it
