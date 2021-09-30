Il Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras sarà l'ultimo evento su terra della stagione 2021 del FIA European Rally Championship. Vediamo chi ha vinto di più su questo fondo dal 2017.
2021:
ORLEN 77th Rally Poland: Lukyunuk/Arnautov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Aleksandrov
55th Azores Rallye: Mikkelsen/Edmondson
2020:
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
2019:
Azores Rallye: Habaj/Dymurski
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
PZM 76th Rally Poland: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
2018:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
EKO Acropolis Rally: Magalhães/H Magalhães
Cyprus Rally: Galatariotis/Ioannou
PZM 75th Rally Poland: Gryazin/Fedorov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
2017:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Magalhães/H Magalhães
SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetanowicz/Baran
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
ORLEN 77th Rally Poland: Lukyunuk/Arnautov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Aleksandrov
55th Azores Rallye: Mikkelsen/Edmondson
2020:
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
2019:
Azores Rallye: Habaj/Dymurski
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
PZM 76th Rally Poland: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
2018:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
EKO Acropolis Rally: Magalhães/H Magalhães
Cyprus Rally: Galatariotis/Ioannou
PZM 75th Rally Poland: Gryazin/Fedorov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
2017:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Magalhães/H Magalhães
SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetanowicz/Baran
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
ERC
Il Team MRF Tyres a Fafe da Campione finlandese
The post Chi sono i migliori dell’ERC su terra? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Ricordi: Lukyanuk vittorioso in Portogallo a Fafe
ERC
Fafe: come seguire le dirette ERC