La Toksport WRT ha centrato il miglior punteggio fra i team del FIA European Rally Championship al 55th Azores Rallye.
Con le vittorie di Andreas Mikkelsen (assoluta) e Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (ERC3), la squadra ha totalizzato 79 punti nell'evento portoghese del weekend.
Ora la Toksport WRT è a +62 sul Rallye Team Spain, mentre l'ORLEN Team resta terzo davanti alla Porvoon Autopalvelu.
Ora la Toksport WRT è a +62 sul Rallye Team Spain, mentre l'ORLEN Team resta terzo davanti alla Porvoon Autopalvelu.
ERC
ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory: Llarena è il migliore all’Azores Rallye
The post Colpaccio Toksport WRT nella classifica dei team ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Intervista ERC con Andreas Mikkelsen
ERC
ERC2: trionfo per un Pardo perfetto