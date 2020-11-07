Le PS 5 e 6 del Rally Hungary, quarto round del FIA European Rally Championship, verranno trasmesse in diretta su Facebook e YouTube.
Cambio rispetto al programma originale, con la PS6 che andrà live al posto della 7.
Anche la PS5 sarà visibile su Facebook e YouTube alle 12;23, mentre la PS6 è in programma alle 15;20.
ERC
La Somaschini costretta al ritiro dal Rally Hungary
The post Doppio live al Rally Hungary! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
L’ERC in diretta con il Rally Hungary
ERC
Intervista con Andreas Mikkelsen