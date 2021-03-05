Ken Torn e Sander Pruul domani porteranno al debutto storico la Ford Fiesta Rally3 della M-Sport Poland.
Questa è la primissima macchina costruita con le nuove specifiche FIA con la quale l'estone correrà l'SM O.K Auto-Ralli a Kouvola, secondo round del campionato finlandese.
Torn, Campione 2020 del FIA ERC3 ed ERC3 Junior, sarà al via del FIA ERC Junior Championship proprio con questa vettura gommata Pirelli.
