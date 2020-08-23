ERC Abarth Rally Cup, lotta serrata

Credit Foto ERC
E' lotta serrata in Abarth Rally Cup, la serie monomarca per le Abarth 124 Rally del FIA European Rally Championship.
Dopo due gare, Andrea Mabellini e Martin Rada hanno 30 punti con una vittoria a testa.
