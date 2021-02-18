La stagione 2021 del FIA ERC Junior e FIA ERC3 Junior Championship comincerà su terra.
Il primo round è il 77th Rally Poland (18-20 giugno), seguito dal Rally Liepāja (1-3 luglio) in Lettonia.
Successivamente si continua con le gare di Roma, Repubblica Ceca, Ungheria e Canarie.
Round 1: 77th Rally Poland (terra), 18-20 giugno
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 1-3 luglio
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia, asfalto), 23-25 luglio
Round 4: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 27-29 agosto
Round 5: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 22-24 ottobre
Round 6: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 18-20 novembre
