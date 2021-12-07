E' aperta la fase di votazione per il FIA Action of the Year, alla quale partecipa anche il FIA European Rally Championship.





per votare, si può vincere un equipaggiamento per Sim Racing. Fra i video, è stato scelto Andreas Mikkelsen in azione al Rally Hungary, dove assieme ad Elliott Edmondson ha evitato per un pelo un incidente. Cliccate qui per votare, si può vincere un equipaggiamento per Sim Racing.

Ad

ERC I Campioni ERC 2021: Ken Torn** 17 ORE FA

ERC Soria subito veloce con la Rally4 IERI A 08:13