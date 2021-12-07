E' aperta la fase di votazione per il FIA Action of the Year, alla quale partecipa anche il FIA European Rally Championship.
Fra i video, è stato scelto Andreas Mikkelsen in azione al Rally Hungary, dove assieme ad Elliott Edmondson ha evitato per un pelo un incidente.
Cliccate quiper votare, si può vincere un equipaggiamento per Sim Racing.
Cliccate quiper votare, si può vincere un equipaggiamento per Sim Racing.
Ad
ERC
I Campioni ERC 2021: Ken Torn**
The post FIA Action of the Year, votate l’ERC! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Soria subito veloce con la Rally4
ERC
Miglior Rally Islas Canarias per Von Thurn und Taxis
Pubblicità
Ad
Pubblicità
Ad