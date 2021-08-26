Wolfgang Hauck fu il primo pilota estero a vincere il Barum Czech Rally Zlín con una Opel Kadett Coupe.
Il tedesco nel 1974 battè Walter Röhrl e Franz Wittmann con la sua Porsche 911 Carrera e per la 50a edizione sarà di nuovo in azione.
Hauck - nella foto al Barum Rally del 1975 - è iscritto allo Star Rally del Rally Legend Demonstration Drive, gara di supporto al FIA European Rally Championship.
Foto: Barum Czech Rally Zlín
