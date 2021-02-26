Alcuni piloti del FIA European Rally Championship saranno di scena all'Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox questo weekend come secondo round del FIA World Rally Championship 2021.

L'evento di 10 PS parte oggi pomeriggio e al via ci saranno i Campioni ERC1 Junior, Nikolay Gryazin ed Oliver Solberg, più il Campione 2014 Esapekka Lappi, Craig Breen (nella foto), Adrien Fourmaux, Andreas Mikkelsen, Thierry Neuville ed Ott Tänak.



A Rovaniemi poi non mancheranno altri volti noti alla nostra serie, come ad esempio Eyvind Brynildsen, Elfyn Evans, Gus Greensmith, Mikko Heikkilä, Jari Huttunen, Gregor Jeets, Sean Johnston, Emil Lindholm, Pierre-Louis Loubet, Eerik Pietarinen, Rakan Al-Rashed, Kalle Rovanperä, Michał Sołowow, Lars Stugemo, Teemu Suninen ed Albert von Thurn und Taxis.



La stagione 2021 dell'ERC partirà invece con l'Azores Rallye il 6-8 maggio.