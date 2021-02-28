Il FIA World Rally Championship questo weekend affronta l'Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox; su FIAERC.it ricordiamo quali sono state le gare invernali del FIA European Rally Championship dal 2004.
I rally
Internationale Jänner Rallye (2012-2015)
Rally Liepāja (2013-2015)
ALBO D'ORO
2012:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kopecký/Dresler (Škoda Fabia S2000)
2013:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kopecký/Dresler (Škoda Fabia S2000)
Rally Liepāja: Ketomaa/Lindström (Ford Fiesta RRC, nella foto)
2014:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kubica/Szczepaniak (Ford Fiesta RRC)
Rally Liepāja: Lappi/Ferm (Škoda Fabia S2000)
2015:
Internationale Jänner Rallye: Kajetanowicz/Baran (Ford Fiesta R5)
Rally Liepāja: Breen/Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)
