La stagione 2021 del FIA European Rally Championship ha un nuovo calendario, con date diverse per 55th Azores Rallye e Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.
Ecco tutto il programma di quest'anno.
Round 1: 77th Rally Poland (terra), 18-20 giugno 2021 J, A, C, M
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Lettonia, terra), 1-3 luglio 2021 J, A, M
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia, asfalto), 23-25 luglio 2021 J, A, C, M
Round 4: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 27-29 agosto 2021 J, A, C, M
Round 5: 55th Azores Rallye (terra), 16-18 settembre 2021 M
Round 6: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portogallo, terra), 1-3 ottobre 2021 M
Round 7: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 22-24 ottobre 2021 J, A, C
Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 18-20 novembre 2021 J, A
J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior
A = Abarth Rally Cup
C = Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT
M = ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory (incentivi disponibili)
Foto: Hyundai Motorsport
ERC
ERC
ERC
