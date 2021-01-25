Andreas Mikkelsen ha cominciato il 2021 come voleva, ossia dominando il Rallye Monte-Carlo.
Al volante della Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo della Toksport WRT (team che ha seguito Chris Ingram e Ross Whittock nel successo del 2019 nel FIA European Rally Championship), il norvegese ed Ola Fløene si sono agevolmente imposti in FIA World Rally Championship 2 battendo la Ford Fiesta della M-Sport condotta da Adrien Fourmaux e Renaud Jamoul, che avevano vinto il Rally Islas Canarias a novembre.
Mikkelsen aveva detto: "Nell'ERC e nel WRC voglio dominare tutti i rally che farò, è l'unico obiettivo".
Foto: ACM.mc
