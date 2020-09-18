E' stato pubblicato il programma per il Rally Fafe Montelongo, prossimo round del FIA European Rally Championship: ecco tutte le date chiave.

Lunedì 21 settembre: chiusura iscrizioni



Giovedì 1 ottobre: ricognizioni (8;00-18h00)



Venerdì 2 ottobre: ricognizioni (8;00-13;00)



Venerdì 2 ottobre: Shakedown (16;00-19;00)



Sabato 3 ottobre: Tappa 1 (via alle 8;30)



Domenica 4 ottobre: Tappa 2 (via alle 8;30)



Domenica 4 ottobre: fine (dalle 19;00)



Per maggiori informazioni:https://rallyfafemontelongo.com