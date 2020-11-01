DATI



Gara: 2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 4 di 6*

Quando: 6-8 novembre, 2020

Dove: Nyíregyháza, Ungheria

PS: 16

Distanza: 191,06 km

Fondo: Asfalto

Precedenti ERC (dal 2004): 1 (2019)

*Valido per: FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship - Team, Abarth Rally Cup



ALBO D'ORO



2019: Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018: András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*

*Corso come Nyíregyháza Rally



LA TOP5



1: Molti ungheresi corrono nel FIA European Rally Championship, come ad esempio Tibor Érdi Jr, Dávid Botka, Kristóf Klausz e Norbert Herczig.

2: Il circuito del Rabócsiring situato a sud di Nyíregyháza, ospiterà la SuperSpeciale d'apertura del Rally Hungary con un testa-a-testa fra i concorrenti di 2,4km.

3: Oltre che per la gara del FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza è famosa per il suo zoo, con oltre 500 specie e 5000 animali presenti in 30 ettari.

4: Il promoter ERC Eurosport Events è legato all'Ungheria anche grazie al WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

5: Il Rally Hungary nel 2019 è tornato ad essere gara di chiusura asfaltata per l'ERC, dopo il Rallye International du Valais del 2015.