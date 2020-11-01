Il Rally Hungary ospita il quarto round del FIA European Rally Championship: ecco un po' di curiosità e statistiche sulla gara di Nyíregyháza.
DATI
Gara: 2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 4 di 6*
Quando: 6-8 novembre, 2020
Dove: Nyíregyháza, Ungheria
PS: 16
Distanza: 191,06 km
Fondo: Asfalto
Precedenti ERC (dal 2004): 1 (2019)
*Valido per: FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship - Team, Abarth Rally Cup
ALBO D'ORO
2019: Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (Škoda Fabia R5)
2018: András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*
*Corso come Nyíregyháza Rally
LA TOP5
1: Molti ungheresi corrono nel FIA European Rally Championship, come ad esempio Tibor Érdi Jr, Dávid Botka, Kristóf Klausz e Norbert Herczig.
2: Il circuito del Rabócsiring situato a sud di Nyíregyháza, ospiterà la SuperSpeciale d'apertura del Rally Hungary con un testa-a-testa fra i concorrenti di 2,4km.
3: Oltre che per la gara del FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza è famosa per il suo zoo, con oltre 500 specie e 5000 animali presenti in 30 ettari.
4: Il promoter ERC Eurosport Events è legato all'Ungheria anche grazie al WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
5: Il Rally Hungary nel 2019 è tornato ad essere gara di chiusura asfaltata per l'ERC, dopo il Rallye International du Valais del 2015.
