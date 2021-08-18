Saranno tre i protagonisti dell'Abarth Rally Cup al Barum Czech Rally Zlín, prossimo round del FIA European Rally Championship.
Dariusz Poloński guida il trio delle Abarth 124 rally gommate Pirelli, seguito da Roberto Gobbin e Martin Rada.
Il 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín si svolge su asfalto il 27-29 agosto.
