CUPRA EKS Mattias Ekström withstood initial pressure from team-mate Tom Blomqvist and Hyundai Motorsport N’s Mikel Azcona in the first FURIOUS Quarter Final with a tight first few corners at the start for all three drivers turning into a two-way battle for Blomqvist and Azcona, leaving Ekström clear to take the win.

Whilst Ekström had little to consider save for those first few corners the same could not be said for the other two, with a race-long ding-dong battle ensuing. Blomqvist initially had the advantage, but Azcona would not be denied, making it alongside and finally past on the second lap, his persistence rewarded. Blomqvist fought back, alongside on the outside at turn one on the final lap, then right on Azcona’s tail for the rest of the lap with Blomqvist ending up on the grass and dislodging Azcona’s bumper in his efforts. Despite this, Azcona went on to take second, albeit over six seconds away from winner Ekström.

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 1 Results

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

The second FURIOUS Quarter Final saw Romeo Ferraris’ Maxime Martin hold his advantage from pole whilst team-mate Giovanni Venturini diced with Hyundai Motorsport N’s Nicky Catsburg, who put on a fine display in his first series battle. Catsburg emerged second on the first lap and tracked down Martin, but Venturini kept him honest. Lap three played out with Catsburg right with Martin, but Venturini has kept Power-Up power in his poacked for the final lap. Catsburg started the final tour looking at Martin ahead, but soon Venturini was right with him and alongside and through on the inside, his waiting game having paid off.

Martin crossed the line over a second ahead of Venturini for a Romeo Ferraris 1-2, with Catsburg marking himself as one to watch finishing third.

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 2 Results

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

Pool FURIOUS Semi Final Grids

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

