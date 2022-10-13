The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup is pleased to announce that it will support EARTHDAY.ORG’s The Canopy Project by planting a tree for every single kilometre driven at its six events over the course of the 2022 season as part of its #TransitionInMotion CSR programme.

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

FIA ETCR aims to promote greater sustainability and highlight the excitement of electric mobility and the positive effect it can have on the environment worldwide. On the top of that it is only one of three FIA series to hold three stars in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.

Over the course of the 2022 FIA ETCR season, 1855 laps were completed at the six race events which equates to a total of 6638 kilometres completed between the thirteen drivers and three teams contesting the series.

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

These laps are completed in the FIA ETCR eTouring cars, which are the most powerful touring cars ever created. The electricity for the eTouring cars is generated through HTWO hydrogen fuel cell generators, using the greenest hydrogen available, with water the only by-product.

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

The Canopy Project is a global reforestation programme that has already planted tens of millions of trees since its inception. Last year alone, 1.2 million trees were planted in Canada, India, Mexico, Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar, and Europe. Local community benefits for such projects include increased income and nutrition, agricultural training and extra flood protection.

As a result of the 2021 PURE ETCR season, over 4500 trees were planted through The Canopy Project. This year’s commitment from the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup means that 47% more trees will be planted as a result of this year’s season.

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

The One Kilometre, One Tree initiative is just one element of FIA ETCR’s #TransitionInMotion CSR programme. Discovery Sports Events, the FIA ETCR promoter, was a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action charter in 2021 and through the organisation’s Agenda for Sustainable Development, now aims to help achieve its goals even faster.

Kathleen Rogers, EARTHDAY.ORG President:

“As a part of EARTHDAY.ORG’s theme for Earth Day 2022, Invest In Our Planet, we are focusing on innovative technologies and solutions that build new green economies while protecting the world’s ecosystems. We are excited to partner with FIA ETCR to grow awareness for the push towards increasing electromobility and highlight electric vehicles as a sustainable technological solution.”

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR Series Director:

“Our series has sustainability at its core, but we still want to do as much as we can to improve our environmental standing. EARTHDAY.ORG’s The Canopy Project is a fabulous programme to be involved with as it has a positive impact, not just on natural local environments, but on the people that live in them too. Nearly 1900 laps were completed over the course of the 2022 season and we have committed to plant the exact number of kilometres completed by our race cars at our events. This means 6638 trees are to be planted as a result of our commitment, which is almost half as much again as we planted after the 2021 season.”

Credit Foto FIA ETCR

