Hyundai Motorsport and FIA ETCR driver Norbert Michelisz can be seen in new a Warner Bros Discovery documentary about Hyundai Motor’s approach to sustainability.

Going Circular ’ explores three parts of Hyundai’s approach to sustainability: its partnership with marine conservation organisation Healthy Seas to create a cleaner and more sustainable world, the production of sustainable ECONYL® nylon and its integration into Hyundai cars, and achieving sustainability on all grounds – including a more sustainable approach towards motorsport.

Hyundai Motorsport N driver Michelisz, who finished seventh in the inaugural FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup standings after his first taste of electric car racing, highlights Hyundai Motorsport’s vision of sustainability. He talks to Sebastian Bekmann, Advanced Exterior Designer at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center, about extensively testing roadgoing cars at the Nürburgring, as well as designing the Hyundai IONIQ 6.

Hyundai partnered with environmental enthusiasts, such as Bertrand Piccard and York Hovest, to tell its story about the circular economy, as well as meet its partners who share this vision for a sustainable future.

The documentary begins with ocean steward and photographer York Hovest as he makes his way to Ithaca, Greece, where Hyundai and Healthy Seas are undertaking a major clean-up activity.

