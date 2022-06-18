CUPRA EKS driver Jordi Gené put local knowledge and experience to good effect in the Pool FAST qualifying session with a fastest lap over half a second ahead of his nearest rival at Circuit de Madrid Jarama-RACE for the third round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup.
Credit Foto FIA ETCR
Gené was only fifth fastest first time out with a 1m 38.810 time, but blitzed it at his second attempt with a 1m 37.123s lap. Second fastest at the end of the two runs was Romeo Ferraris driver Bruno Spengler, with a 1m 37.723s tour whilst Budapest King of the Weekend Adrien Tambay (CUPRA EKS) was just under a tenth adrift with the third fastest time.
Fourth fastest was Norbert Michelisz (Hyunai Motorsport N), from Luca Filippi (Romeo Ferraris) and finally Jean-Karl Vernay (Hyundai Motorsport N).
Pool FAST Q2 Times
Credit Foto FIA ETCR
Pool FAST Q1 Times
Credit Foto FIA ETCR
Credit Foto FIA ETCR
Follow the day’s action:
