Snooker
Snooker World Championship sheffield

Allen inanella meraviglie: centone anche nel sesto frame

Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

World Championship sheffield : Another sweet century by Allen on frame 6

Credit Foto Eurosport

DaEurosport
da 20 minuti | Aggiornato da 18 minuti

Continua a macinare punteggi sopra i cento Allen, che nel sesto frame, dopo essere andato sotto, si riporta in parità sul 3-3.

Play Icon
Snooker World Championship sheffield

Allen inanella meraviglie: centone anche nel sesto frame

DA 41 MINUTI
Play Icon
Snooker World Championship sheffield

Allen inanella meraviglie: centone anche nel sesto frame

DA 41 MINUTI
Play Icon
Snooker World Championship sheffield

Volano centoni: Clarke risponde ad Allen con un 136

DA 2 ORE
Contenuti correlati
SnookerSnooker World Championship sheffield
Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

In Diretta