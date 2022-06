N°1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK during the World SuperBike - SBK Motul Dutch Round - FIM Superbike World Championship 2022 - Superpole Race on April 24, 2022 at the TT Assen Circuit of Assen in Assen, Netherlands

Credit Foto Getty Images