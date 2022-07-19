T. Griekspoor vs H. Rune | Amburgo
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Programmato
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
H. Rune (8)
H. Rune (8)
19/07
Tallon Griekspoor - Holger Rune Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica47
  • ATP punti969
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso82kg
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Danimarca
Danimarca
  • ATP classifica27
  • ATP punti1412
  • Età19
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Griekspoor

H. Rune

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

