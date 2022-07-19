T. Griekspoor vs H. Rune | Amburgo
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Programmato
T. Griekspoor
H. Rune (8)
19/07
Pubblicità
Ad
Tallon Griekspoor - Holger Rune Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
- ATP classifica47
- ATP punti969
- Età26
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso82kg
HolgerRune
Danimarca
- ATP classifica27
- ATP punti1412
- Età19
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
T. Griekspoor
H. Rune
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890