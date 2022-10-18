T. Van Rijthoven vs J. Munar | European Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
18/10
Tim van Rijthoven - Jaume Munar Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
- ATP classifica113
- ATP punti493
- Età25
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso88kg
JaumeMunar
Spagna
- ATP classifica55
- ATP punti839
- Età25
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
Altre partite
