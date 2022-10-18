T. Van Rijthoven vs J. Munar | European Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
J. Munar
18/10
Tim van Rijthoven - Jaume Munar Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica113
  • ATP punti493
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso88kg
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica55
  • ATP punti839
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Van Rijthoven

J. Munar

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Tim van Rijthoven vs Jaume Munar ATP, Anversa - 18 ottobre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Anversa tra Tim van Rijthoven e Jaume Munar live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 12:30 del 18 ottobre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Anversa Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...