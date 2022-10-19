H. Hurkacz vs J. Draper | European Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 19.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
H. Hurkacz (1)
H. Hurkacz (1)
J. Draper
J. Draper
19/10
Hubert Hurkacz - Jack Draper Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Polonia
Polonia
  • ATP classifica11
  • ATP punti3085
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso-
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
  • ATP classifica48
  • ATP punti961
  • Età20
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

H. Hurkacz

J. Draper

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

20/10
