B. Shelton vs R. Ramanathan | Atlanta
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Programmato
B. Shelton
B. Shelton
R. Ramanathan
R. Ramanathan
26/07
Pubblicità
Ad

Ben Shelton - Ramkumar Ramanathan Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ben-Shelton-headshot
BenShelton
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica281
  • ATP punti171
  • Età19
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso86kg
Ramkumar-Ramanathan-headshot
RamkumarRamanathan
India
India
  • ATP classifica229
  • ATP punti226
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

B. Shelton

Partite non ancora giocate

R. Ramanathan

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

T. Daniel
T. Daniel
1
6
3
S. Korda
S. Korda
6
1
3
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
A partire dalle 17:00
J. Millman
J. Millman
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
26/07
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
26/07
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Ben Shelton vs Ramkumar Ramanathan ATP, Atlanta - 26 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Atlanta tra Ben Shelton e Ramkumar Ramanathan live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 26 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Atlanta Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...