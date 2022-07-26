B. Shelton vs R. Ramanathan | Atlanta
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Programmato
B. Shelton
R. Ramanathan
26/07
Pubblicità
Ad
Ben Shelton - Ramkumar Ramanathan Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
BenShelton
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica281
- ATP punti171
- Età19
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso86kg
RamkumarRamanathan
India
- ATP classifica229
- ATP punti226
- Età27
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
B. Shelton
Partite non ancora giocate
R. Ramanathan
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895