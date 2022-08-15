P. Carreño vs M. Kecmanovic | Cincinnati
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Programmato
P. Carreño
M. Kecmanovic
16/08
Pablo Carreño - Miomir Kecmanovic Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
PabloCarreño
Spagna
- ATP classifica14
- ATP punti2545
- Età31
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP classifica36
- ATP punti1210
- Età22
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Ultime partite
P. Carreño
M. Kecmanovic
