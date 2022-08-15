P. Carreño vs M. Kecmanovic | Cincinnati
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Programmato
P. Carreño
P. Carreño
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
16/08
Pablo Carreño - Miomir Kecmanovic Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica14
  • ATP punti2545
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica36
  • ATP punti1210
  • Età22
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

P. Carreño

M. Kecmanovic

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
0
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
0
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
0
D. Schwartzman (13)
D. Schwartzman (13)
0
R. Bautista (15)
R. Bautista (15)
0
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
0
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
S. Korda
A partire dalle 17:00
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

Le ultime notizie

ATP, Cincinnati

Berrettini-Tiafoe, esordio Matteo a Cincy: quando e dove vederlo in tv

3 ore fa

