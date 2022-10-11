D. Goffin vs F. Passaro | UniCredit Firenze Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Programmato
D. Goffin
F. Passaro
11/10
Pubblicità
Ad
David Goffin - Francesco Passaro Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
DavidGoffin
Belgio
- ATP classifica58
- ATP punti825
- Età31
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso-
FrancescoPassaro
Italia
- ATP classifica126
- ATP punti442
- Età21
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
D. Goffin
F. Passaro
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065