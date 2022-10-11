D. Goffin vs F. Passaro | UniCredit Firenze Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Programmato
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
F. Passaro
F. Passaro
11/10
David Goffin - Francesco Passaro Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica58
  • ATP punti825
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Francesco-Passaro-headshot
FrancescoPassaro
Italia
Italia
  • ATP classifica126
  • ATP punti442
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

D. Goffin

F. Passaro

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

