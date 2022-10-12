C. Lestienne vs A. Rinderknech | Gijón Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 12.10.2022 | Pista 1
Programmato
C. Lestienne
A. Rinderknech
12/10
Constant Lestienne - Arthur Rinderknech Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
ConstantLestienne
Francia
- ATP classifica63
- ATP punti805
- Età30
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso72kg
ArthurRinderknech
Francia
- ATP classifica56
- ATP punti852
- Età27
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
C. Lestienne
A. Rinderknech
Altre partite
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065