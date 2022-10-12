C. Lestienne vs A. Rinderknech | Gijón Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 12.10.2022 | Pista 1
Programmato
C. Lestienne
C. Lestienne
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
12/10
Constant Lestienne - Arthur Rinderknech Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Constant-Lestienne-headshot
ConstantLestienne
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica63
  • ATP punti805
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso72kg
Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica56
  • ATP punti852
  • Età27
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. Lestienne

A. Rinderknech

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Constant Lestienne vs Arthur Rinderknech ATP, Gijón - 12 ottobre 2022

