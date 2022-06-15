T. Griekspoor vs R. Bautista | Halle
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 16.06.2022 | Gerry Weber Stadion
Programmato
T. Griekspoor (Q)
T. Griekspoor (Q)
R. Bautista (7)
R. Bautista (7)
16/06
Tallon Griekspoor - Roberto Bautista Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica61
  • ATP punti914
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso82kg
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica20
  • ATP punti1858
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso76kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Griekspoor

R. Bautista

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Tallon Griekspoor vs Roberto Bautista ATP, Halle - 16 giugno 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Halle tra Tallon Griekspoor e Roberto Bautista live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 16 giugno 2022.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

