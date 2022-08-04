M. Kecmanovic vs J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 04.08.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
M. Kecmanovic (4)
M. Kecmanovic (4)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
04/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Miomir Kecmanovic - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica38
  • ATP punti1130
  • Età22
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica114
  • ATP punti479
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso73kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Kecmanovic

J. Thompson

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
R. Hijikata
R. Hijikata
04/08
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
04/08
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
B. Nakashima (6)
B. Nakashima (6)
04/08
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
R. Albot
R. Albot
04/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Jordan Thompson ATP, Los Cabos - 4 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Los Cabos tra Miomir Kecmanovic e Jordan Thompson live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 02:00 del 4 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Los Cabos Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...