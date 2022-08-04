M. Kecmanovic vs J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 04.08.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
M. Kecmanovic (4)
J. Thompson
04/08
Pubblicità
Ad
Miomir Kecmanovic - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP classifica38
- ATP punti1130
- Età22
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP classifica114
- ATP punti479
- Età28
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso73kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
M. Kecmanovic
J. Thompson
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000