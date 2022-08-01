T. Etcheverry vs J. Kubler | Los Cabos
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 02.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Programmato
T. Etcheverry (8)
T. Etcheverry (8)
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
02/08
Tomás Etcheverry - Jason Kubler Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica88
  • ATP punti597
  • Età23
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica122
  • ATP punti456
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Etcheverry

J. Kubler

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Tomás Etcheverry vs Jason Kubler ATP, Los Cabos - 2 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Los Cabos tra Tomás Etcheverry e Jason Kubler live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 2 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Los Cabos Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

