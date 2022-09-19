H. Gaston vs S. Korda | Metz
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Programmato
H. Gaston
S. Korda
19/09
Hugo Gaston - Sebastian Korda Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica85
  • ATP punti634
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica49
  • ATP punti940
  • Età22
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso77kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

H. Gaston

S. Korda

Altre partite

A. Karatsev (6)
A. Karatsev (6)
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
19/09
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
21/09
O. Otte
O. Otte
21/09
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
A. Mannarino (8)
A. Mannarino (8)
21/09
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

