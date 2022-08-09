E. Ruusuvuori vs H. Hurkacz | Montreal
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 10.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
H. Hurkacz (8)
H. Hurkacz (8)
10/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Emil Ruusuvuori - Hubert Hurkacz Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finlandia
Finlandia
  • ATP classifica44
  • ATP punti991
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso79kg
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Polonia
Polonia
  • ATP classifica10
  • ATP punti3015
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

E. Ruusuvuori

H. Hurkacz

Altre partite

D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
10/08
10/08
10/08
C. Ruud (4)
C. Ruud (4)
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
10/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP, Montreal - 10 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Montreal tra Emil Ruusuvuori e Hubert Hurkacz live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:30 del 10 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Montreal Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...