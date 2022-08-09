G. Monfils vs M. Cressy | Montreal
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 10.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Programmato
G. Monfils (17)
G. Monfils (17)
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
10/08
Gaël Monfils - Maxime Cressy Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Gaël-Monfils-headshot
GaëlMonfils
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica20
  • ATP punti1615
  • Età35
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica31
  • ATP punti1279
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

G. Monfils

M. Cressy

