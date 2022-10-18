N. Borges vs A. Ramos | Tennis Napoli Cup
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Programmato
N. Borges
A. Ramos (7)
18/10
Nuno Borges - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
NunoBorges
Portogallo
- ATP classifica94
- ATP punti573
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica40
- ATP punti1050
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
N. Borges
A. Ramos
Altre partite
