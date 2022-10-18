N. Borges vs A. Ramos | Tennis Napoli Cup
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Programmato
N. Borges
N. Borges
A. Ramos (7)
A. Ramos (7)
18/10
Nuno Borges - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Nuno-Borges-headshot
NunoBorges
Portogallo
Portogallo
  • ATP classifica94
  • ATP punti573
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica40
  • ATP punti1050
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

N. Borges

A. Ramos

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

